Maala Parvathi makes big claim about why Mohanlal turned down post in AMMA leadership ahead of re-elections

The elections for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) are set for 15 August. These elections are the first being held after the leadership, headed by Mohanlal, resigned in the aftermath of the Hema Committee report in 2024. In an interview with Manorama News, actor Maala Parvathi made big claims about why Mohanlal is now turning down running for leadership in the fresh elections. Mohanlal had served as the president of AMMA before he resigned after the Hema Committee report. (PTI)

Maala Parvathi on Mohanlal resigning from AMMA leadership

Ahead of the elections, Parvathi spoke to the press and claimed that Baburaj, who was accused of sexual abuse by a junior artiste, refused to step down from his position as joint secretary in AMMA. Baburaj is now vying for the post of general secretary in the elections.

OnManorama translated what she said in Malayalam as: “Over the years, we have seen accused persons being removed from key posts. This has been evident in AMMA since Dileep’s case came to light. Vijay Babu, who was also accused of sexual abuse, was asked to resign, and we expect Baburaj to do the same. Mohanlal had to step down because Baburaj is unwilling to do so.” Artists like Ansiba and Sarayu have, however, reportedly stated that accused actors can run in the association’s elections, much like accused politicians take part in elections too.

Criticism against Mohanlal

This comes after Mohanlal faced heavy criticism in August 2024 after a redacted version of the Hema Committee report was released. Amid mounting pressure after director Ranjith and actor Siddique were accused of sexual abuse, Mohanlal and other members of the committee were accused of not speaking up. They all tendered a joint resignation back then.

Even recently, in June, a report by Asianet claimed that Mohanlal had refused to contest if elections were held to fill positions, even as the ad hoc committee was pushing for him to continue his term. He reportedly told the association he wouldn’t contest if they held fresh elections to fill the posts. Initially, it was discussed whether the old committee should be allowed to continue without voting. It remains to be seen who will take on his post as president of AMMA.