KGF star Yash, Radhika Pandit perform house warming ceremony, see pics
KGF star Yash, Radhika Pandit perform house warming ceremony, see pics

Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit held a house warming ceremony for their new home and the pictures have been shared online.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 10:15 PM IST
KGF star Yash with his wife Radhika Pandit during their house warming ceremony.

Actor Yash along with his wife Radhika Pandit performed a housewarming ceremony for their new home in Bengaluru on Thursday. Pictures from the low-key ceremony have surfaced on social media.

In the pictures, Yash’s mother Pushpa can also be seen taking part in the ceremony. Yash is seen in an off-white dhoti and a copper colour shirt while Radhika can be seen in a silk saree.

On the career front, Yash is gearing up for the release of KGF: Chapter 2. The team commenced shooting the climax sequence and it features a big action episode.

In KGF 2, which will hit the screens next year, Sanjay Dutt will play the primary antagonist. The second chapter will follow the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises as he becomes the king of a goldmine. The film will also star Raveena Tandon. She will be seen playing the role of Indian Prime Minister, a character modelled after late Indira Gandhi.

In a recent media interaction, Yash opened up on how Sanjay Dutt was signed for the project and why he’s excited to work with him.

Also read: Rangoli Chandel celebrates negative reviews for Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba: 'The balloon had to burst'

“Sanjay ji was the first choice for the role from the beginning. Even when we planned to make the film only in Kannada, he was chosen for the character of Adheera. When Prashant narrated the character, he was hell bent on signing Sanjay. We had even approached him for the first part but he was occupied with some other commitment,” Yash said.

On sharing screen space with Sanjay, Yash said: “His addition will be a big boost to the KGF franchise. He’s a wonderful actor, and we’re happy he’s on board.”

entertainment

bollywood

