Radhika Pandit wishes husband Yash on birthday with adorable post, calls him her ‘bestie’

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 16:59 IST

Kannada actor Yash celebrated his 34th birthday on Friday. He got birthday wishes from all quarters; however, the best wish came from his wife, former actor Radhika Pandit.

Taking to social media and sharing a picture of the two of them, she wrote: “Sometimes I wonder, why you are so perfect for me.. then I realise its coz u let me have your share of cake too Happy birthday my Bestie #radhikapandit #nimmaRP” The picture showed Radhika being fed a piece of cake by Yash, as he lovingly looked at her.

Yash and Radhika met during the making of their television serial Nanda Gokula. They got married in 2016 and have two children together. The Instagram pages of both the stars are full of adorable moments from their family life. Just last month in December, they had celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Sharing a picture of a bunch of red roses gifted by her husband on the special occasion, she had written: “Dear Husband... thank you #radhikapandit #nimmaRP P.S: We want to thank all our fans n well wishers for making our day so special yday!”

On the occasion of Yash’s birthday, the makers of KGF Chapter 2 released a teaser. Set in the Kolar mines, the teaser showed a showdown between Yash’s character and ‘powerful’ people. We got a glimpse of Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen as the principle antagonist Adheera.

Sharing the teaser, which was released a day before the birthday, Sanjay had written: “An early surprise for all the KGF fans. Catch #KGFChapter2Teaser tonight at 9:29 PM on @hombalefilms YouTube channel.”

The shooting of the film had come to a standstill when the pandemic spread in early March. However, the film resumed its shoot in October. Sharing a picture, Yash had tweeted: “Waves can’t be stopped but you can learn to sail.. After a long break.. #Rocky sets sail from today.”

