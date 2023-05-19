Khloe Kardashian's touchy-feely moves with sister Kim at Usher concert ignite controversy

Khloe Kardashian is no stranger to stirring up controversy, and her recent antics at an Usher concert have once again landed her in hot water. The reality TV star faced backlash from fans who deemed her behavior toward sister Kim Kardashian as "inappropriate" in new photos from the event. Kjloe and Kim Kardashian in a picture shared by Kim from their trip to Las Vegas.

The Kardashian siblings jetted off to Las Vegas to enjoy Usher's concert, but it was Khloe's actions that drew attention. In a photo shared by Kim on Instagram, the sisters were captured dancing in the aisle, sporting revealing outfits that left little to the imagination.

Kim flaunted her toned arms and abs in a see-through ankle-length black skirt paired with a matching crop top, while Khloe showcased her shrinking backside in a snakeskin cutout dress. However, it was Khloe's positioning behind her sister that raised eyebrows, with one arm wrapped around Kim's waist and the other resting on her shoulder.

Critics wasted no time in expressing their disapproval of Khloe's actions. The photo quickly circulated on a popular Kardashian forum, where users questioned Khloe's constant physical contact with her siblings, noting instances of her hand on their breasts, buttocks, and even a photo of her licking Kendall Jenner's stomach.

The conversation on the forum ignited a debate about boundaries, with many agreeing that Khloe's behavior crossed a line. Some theorized that her excessive touching reflected a need to assert dominance over her sisters, while others found it simply "gross" and "uncomfortable" to witness.

Amidst the backlash, Khloe also faced speculation about her motivations for such behavior. One user suggested that growing up in the shadow of Kim and Kourtney, who were perceived as the "pretty sisters," might have led Khloe to adopt a "silly and hypersexual" persona for attention.

Khloe and Kim Kardashian.(Instagram)

Although Khloe posed for solo shots earlier in the night, showing off her sultry ensemble and flaunting her figure, it was her interactions with Kim that became the focus of criticism. This incident comes after Kim's infamous video of grinding on Khloe at the same concert, which fueled rumors of a feud between Kim and Kourtney.

While the drama continues to unfold within the Kardashian family, with a recent teaser for the new season of their reality series hinting at explosive moments, Kim and Khloe appeared to be enjoying their night out in Sin City. However, Kourtney was noticeably absent, adding to speculation about a rift between the sisters.

At the Hulu Upfronts event, where the renewal of their reality series was announced, Kim and Khloe even took a playful jab at Kourtney on stage. Amid the anticipation for the upcoming season, Kim teased the crowd with hints of wild events, while Khloe jokingly expressed discomfort with the comment. Although they reassured the audience that everything was fine between them, the absence of Kourtney raised further questions.

As the Kardashian drama continues to unfold, fans and critics alike eagerly await the next installment of the family's reality series, where no topic seems off-limits and explosive moments are guaranteed.

(Source: The US Sun)

