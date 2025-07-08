Kiccha Sudeep: If there is a heroine in my film, she deserves a good character

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep has kickstarted a new collaboration with Max maker Vijay Kartikeyaa, produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, which, he’s clarified is not a sequel to their first film together. The as-yet-untitled film will be a massy entertainer that Sudeep fans will thoroughly enjoy – that’s the promise Vijay has made. Like Max, this time around also, the filmmaker does not have a heroine for Sudeep. Kiccha Sudeep's next is with Max director Vijay Kartikeyaa

And yet again, like Max, that was not the initial plan that the filmmaker had. The initial script of Max had a romantic interest for Sudeep’s character Arjun Mahakshay, albeit as a flashback, which, the Kannada superstar felt was an unnecessary diversion for the narrative. This time, Vijay’s story has a heroine; it’s just that there’s no connection between her and Sudeep’s character.

Kiccha Sudeep: We would not be doing justice to the character or the actor

“When Vijay brought the script to me, there was a heroine in the tale and there still is. It’s just that we have nothing to do with each other in this tale. There was a connect between the two characters, with some flashback scenes to establish this. But that’s where my filtering comes in and I wondered what would happen to the story if this element is not a part of it,” said Sudeep at the film’s official launch.

Sudeep’s rationale was that if a scene is removed and that deletion affects the flow of the film, you have to retain it, but it that is not the case and it makes no difference whatsoever, it is better to edit it out from the word go, rather than at the editing table. “Also, I strongly believe that if a heroine is in my film, she also deserves a very good character. If you cannot give her that in some stories, her inclusion will feel forced,” he said.

When Vijay brought his script, though, Sudeep did not feel they were doing justice to the character and the actress who was going to be doing it. Incidentally, Sudeep’s film with Sathya Jyothi Films was meant to be directed by Cheran, with KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty on board as the heroine. A Sudeep-Srinidhi combination, therefore, looks unlikely at this point.