Korean screen icon Lee Soon Jae passes away at 91 after six-decade career; South Korean President pays tribute

Veteran Korean actor Lee Soon Jae passed away on Tuesday, 25 November, at the age of 91, his agency SG Way Entertainment confirmed. Widely regarded as one of South Korea’s most celebrated and prolific performers, Lee enjoyed a career spanning over six decades, appearing in approximately 140 major television dramas, as well as numerous films and stage productions. Tributes poured in from fans and officials, recognising Lee Soon Jae's impactful performances, including a historic role in What Is Love? and recent accolades.

South Korean President expresses grief

Lee Soon Jae’s funeral will be held at the Asan Medical Center in Songpa District, southern Seoul, according to his agency, SG Way Entertainment. The funeral procession is scheduled for 6:20 a.m. on Thursday, after which he will be laid to rest at Eden Paradise Cemetery in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province.

News of Lee’s death has triggered an outpouring of tributes from across generations. Young celebrities, including prominent K-pop singers, shared memories of his warmth and kindness. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung also honoured the late actor, writing on Facebook, “From theatre to film and television, he brought us laughter, emotion, comfort and courage.”

About Lee Soon Jae's acting legacy

Born in 1934 in Hoeryong, now part of North Korea, Lee’s family relocated to Seoul before the Korean War broke out. He began acting while studying at Seoul National University and made his debut in the 1956 play Beyond the Horizon. Lee’s career included some of the most defining roles in Korean television history.

His performance in the family drama What Is Love? (1991–1992) achieved a remarkable 65% viewership rating, cementing his image as a stern, traditional father figure. He went on to gain further acclaim in historical dramas, including his portrayal of principled physician Yoo Ui-tae in Hur Jun (1999), along with standout roles in Sangdo (2001) and Lee San (2007).

Throughout his career, Lee appeared in approximately 140 TV shows and continued performing on stage well into his later years. He remained active until October 2024, when he withdrew midway through a run of Waiting for Godot due to illness. He later made a public appearance at an awards ceremony in December.

Remarkably, Lee continued to deliver acclaimed performances until the very end of his career. Last year, he won the Grand Prize at the KBS Drama Awards for his lead role in the comedy series Dog Knows Everything, becoming the oldest South Korean actor ever to receive the honour.