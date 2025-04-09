L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 13: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran film to hit 260 crore soon

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 13: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s third directorial, L2 Empuraan, has blazed a new course for Malayalam cinema at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the Mohanlal-starrer is on the cusp of making ₹260 crore worldwide, setting new records for films that are to come. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan box office collection day 13: Mohanlal's film grip remains firm, makes ₹101 crore) L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 13: Mohanlal in a still from the Prithviraj Sukumaran film.

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection

By Tuesday, L2 Empuraan had collected ₹101.20 crore net and ₹118.85 crore gross in India. It had also collected ₹141.15 crore overseas, taking its total collection to ₹259.50 crore worldwide. Interestingly, the film seems to be doing better overseas than in India, despite the 15.32% occupancy it boasted for the Malayalam version here on Tuesday.

The film seems to be showing no signs of slowing down yet despite almost being at the end of its second week. It also seems to be edging out the competition, beating Sikandar to hold its current position as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. However, Chhaava’s ₹804 crore worldwide collection seems a little too aspirational.

How did L2 Empuraan break records

When 2018 was released in 2023, it was the first Malayalam film to cross the ₹150 crore threshold. The 2024 film Manjummel Boys broke the ₹200 crore barrier for Malayalam cinema and L2 Empuraan seems to up the ante. The film is also the first Malayalam film to hit ₹100 crore worldwide share and one of the few films that collected over ₹80 crore in Kerala.

The film sees the return of Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab’raam (Mohanlal), who takes a break from bringing down drug cartels to focus on his brother, CM Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas) forming an alliance with an extremist Baldev (Abhimanyu Singh). Zayed Masood (Prithviraj) and Priyadarshini (Manju Warrier) join Stephen for their own reasons.