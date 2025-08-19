Latest Punjabi films and series to stream on OTT right now

Punjabi films and series have established a niche for themselves after streaming platforms and OTT releases have made them accessible to a larger audience. If you’re looking for some exciting new Punjabi releases, we’ve handpicked a list that contains the same. From crime drama to romance and family, Chaupal has some promising new releases on its streaming platform. Notably, these are also available to stream on OTTplay Premium. Latest Punjabi releases on OTT

New Punjabi films and series on OTT

Chhalla Mudke Ni Aayea

Amrinder Gill’s directorial debut film features him in the titular role of a man who migrates to Canada for a higher pay and to give a better future to his family. However, things take a turn when he meets the crucial reality that Britishers enjoy better pay. He then embarks on a fight for equal rights so that he can return to his motherland.

OTT release date: August 28

Vadda Ghar

Six Each actress, Mandy Thakhar, teamed up with Jobanpreet Singh, Sardar Sohi, and Amar Noorie as part of the ensemble for this poignant family drama. The plot revolves around the traditional and modern clash between two Punjabi brothers as they juggle personal crises, family values, and love.

OTT release date: August 21

Love Game

Featuring Amrita Amme, Rahul Jaittly, and Harsh Chawla in the ensemble, this romance and crime drama revolves around love, betrayal, jealousy, and a power battle. It also tests relationships and loyalty through life’s challenges.

84 Toh Baad

This gritty crime series featuring Gurshabad in the lead recently dropped on the streaming platform. Set during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the story takes you back to the dark time in Punjab’s history as people struggled to survive hate and rage. Kuljinder Sidhu also plays a pivotal role in the drama.

Hanji Kaun?

Fateh Dhawan’s dark comedy and crime caper film Hanji Kaun? is among the Chaupal originals that premiered directly on the streaming platform and skipped a theatrical release. Laden with deadpan humour and suspense, the plot revolves around a man and his eccentric squad as they look out for ways to get rid of a dead body. However, their problems multiply when more dead bodies occur and they are trapped in a tricky situation. Gurchet Chitarkar, Love Gill, and Nisha Bano play the lead.

