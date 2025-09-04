Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 8: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen film crosses 50 crore mark

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 8: Dominic Arun’s superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in domestic collections. The film, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy as leads, was released in theatres on 28 August and saw collections pick up after good word-of-mouth reviews. Here’s how the film is faring. Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 8: Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the lead in the Dominic Arun film.

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Lokah collected an estimated ₹6.54 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its total domestic eight-day collection to ₹52.89 crore. The film ended its seven-day run by bringing in ₹46.35 crore in India and ₹100 crore worldwide. It had a decent ₹2.7 crore opening on Thursday, but collections spiked on Friday, and it brought in ₹4 crore. Collections continued to spike on its first weekend, with ₹7.6 crore and ₹10.1 crore hauls. Interestingly, during the week, Lokah managed to collect more than ₹7 crore per day despite the weekdays, showing moderate to no dips.

Dulquer Salmaan on Lokah’s success

Dulquer Salmaan produced Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra under his production house, Wayfarer Films. In a success meet held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the actor reflected how none of the films he had acted in received the kind of response Lokah got.

He said, “We are still trying to process what is happening. For us, Lokah was something always very intimate; it almost felt like a very expensive indie film. We had to get Jakes (Bejoy) to commercialise it. But the way it’s just blown up and everywhere in the country, I have done 40 plus movies, and I have not experienced this as a hero for any of my films. Thank you to the audiences for accepting Lokah”

Lokah tells the story of a mysterious Chandra (Kalyani) who is summoned back to India by the leader she follows, Moothon (voiced by Mammootty). Naslen plays her love interest and neighbour, Sunny, while Sandy plays the antagonist, Inspector Nachiyappa.