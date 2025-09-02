Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 5: Unstoppable film beats Premam, Turbo lifetime; mints 81 crore

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Sept 02, 2025 10:02 am IST

Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection has moved closer to ₹100 crore after an impressive Monday, where the Kalyani Priyadarshan barely saw any drop.

Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection: Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra is a juggernaut that refuses to stop or even slow down. On Monday, the fifth day of its theatrical run, the film registered a minimal dip in collections. Bolstered by strong word of mouth, Lokah Chapter 1 had a great day overseas too, crossing the 80 crore mark with ease.

Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 5: Kalyani Priyadarshan in a still from the film.
Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 5: Kalyani Priyadarshan in a still from the film.

Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office update

As of Monday, Lokah Chapter 1 has earned 31.05 net ( 36.20 crore gross) in India. This includes a very healthy 6.65 crore net on Monday, a mere 35% drop from its Sunday collection of 10.10 crore.

Overseas, the film has crossed $5 million. Estimates say its current collection in the foreign markets is around 45 crore, due to exceedingly good turnout in the Middle East and North America. This takes the film's worldwide haul to 81 crore in just five days. This has made Lokah Chapter 1 enter the top 20 highest-grossing Malayalam films ever. It is now racing towards the 100-crore mark, which it should cross by Wednesday.

Lokah Chapter 1 eclipses big hits

With its 15-crore haul worldwide on Monday, Lokah Chapter 1 climbed six spots in the list of highest-grossing Malayalam films, surpassing the lifetime collection of hits like Naslen's Alappuzha Gymkhana ( 68 crore), Soubin Shahir's Romancham ( 70 crore), Mammootty's Turbo ( 73 crore), and Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi's all-time blockbuster Premam ( 73 crore).

All about Lokah Chapter 1

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, Lokah Chapter 1 marks the beginning of Dulquer's Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the titular role of Chandra, along with Naslen, Sandy Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha. The film has been acclaimed almost universally.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 5: Unstoppable film beats Premam, Turbo lifetime; mints 81 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On