Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 5: Unstoppable film beats Premam, Turbo lifetime; mints 81 crore

Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection: Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra is a juggernaut that refuses to stop or even slow down. On Monday, the fifth day of its theatrical run, the film registered a minimal dip in collections. Bolstered by strong word of mouth, Lokah Chapter 1 had a great day overseas too, crossing the ₹80 crore mark with ease. Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 5: Kalyani Priyadarshan in a still from the film.

Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office update

As of Monday, Lokah Chapter 1 has earned ₹31.05 net ( ₹36.20 crore gross) in India. This includes a very healthy ₹6.65 crore net on Monday, a mere 35% drop from its Sunday collection of ₹10.10 crore.

Overseas, the film has crossed $5 million. Estimates say its current collection in the foreign markets is around ₹45 crore, due to exceedingly good turnout in the Middle East and North America. This takes the film's worldwide haul to ₹81 crore in just five days. This has made Lokah Chapter 1 enter the top 20 highest-grossing Malayalam films ever. It is now racing towards the ₹100-crore mark, which it should cross by Wednesday.

Lokah Chapter 1 eclipses big hits

With its ₹15-crore haul worldwide on Monday, Lokah Chapter 1 climbed six spots in the list of highest-grossing Malayalam films, surpassing the lifetime collection of hits like Naslen's Alappuzha Gymkhana ( ₹68 crore), Soubin Shahir's Romancham ( ₹70 crore), Mammootty's Turbo ( ₹73 crore), and Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi's all-time blockbuster Premam ( ₹73 crore).

All about Lokah Chapter 1

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, Lokah Chapter 1 marks the beginning of Dulquer's Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the titular role of Chandra, along with Naslen, Sandy Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha. The film has been acclaimed almost universally.