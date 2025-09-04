Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 7: Kalyani film soars past 100 crore; beats Mahanati, Neru lifetime

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 09:18 am IST

Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection has crossed ₹100 crore on the back of splendid showings overseas.

Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection: Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero film, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, is going from strength to strength at the global box office. After a promising start, the Malayalam actioner has performed really well over the weekdays, hardly registering any drop. This has taken its worldwide collection past 100 crore in under a week.

Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 7: The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen.
Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office update

At the end of its seventh day in theatres, Lokah Chapter 1 has earned 46 crore net ( 53.50 crore gross) in the domestic market. The film saw a negligible drop of 28% on its first Monday before a surprise 6% rise in collections on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the film avoided a big course correction with just a 12% drop.

Overseas, the film has done exceedingly well, starting strong and continuing to grow, courtesy of strong showings in the Middle East and the US. As per trade estimates, Lokah Chapter 1 has earned $6 million ( 52 crore gross) overseas, which takes its worldwide haul to 105.50 crore after seven days.

Lokah Chapter 1 beats south heavyweights

As it has crossed 100 crore at the worldwide box office, Lokah Chapter 1 has beaten the lifetime collections of several Malayalam hits like Neru ( 86 crore), Bheeshma Parvam ( 89 crore), and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil ( 90 crore). The film, led by Kalyani Priyadarshan, is also the highest-grossing female-led South Indian film now, having overtaken the box office collections of Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati ( 85 crore) and Anushka Shetty's Arundhati ( 69 crore).

About Lokah Chapter 1

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, Lokah Chapter 1 is the first instalment of Dulquer's Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. The film also stars Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha. It has received almost universal critical acclaim.

