Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 7: Kalyani Priyadarshan film continues strong run, ends week 1 with 45 crore

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 7: Dominic Arun’s superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy in lead roles, continues to have a strong run at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film ended its one-week run by collecting an estimated ₹45.33 crore net in India. (Also Read: Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 6: Kalyani Priyadarshan beats Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh) Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 7: Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the titular character in Dominic Arun's superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra.

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection

According to the trade website, Lokah made an estimated ₹6.08 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its total domestic collection to ₹45.33 crore. The film opened to a ₹2.7 crore collection on 28 August, but through good word of mouth, it made ₹4 crore on Friday, ₹7.6 crore, and ₹10.1 crore over the weekend. It maintained momentum even during the weekdays, making ₹7.2 crore on Monday and ₹7.65 crore on Tuesday.

Crosses ₹ 100 crore mark worldwide

In six days, Lokah made ₹39.25 crore in India and ₹93.75 crore worldwide. As of Wednesday evening, it had crossed the ₹101 crore mark worldwide. Dulquer Salmaan’s production house, Wayfarer Films, made the announcement on Wednesday evening, writing, “Thank you all for this endless ocean of love!” This makes it the highest-grossing female-led film in South India, beating Anushka Shetty’s Rudhramadevi and Keerthy Suresh’s Mahanati.

About Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra

Lokah tells the story of a yakshi (vampire) called Chandra (Kalyani) who has been summoned by the Moothon (voiced by Mammootty), leader of a group of superheroes with powers, from Sweden to Bengaluru on a task. Her neighbour, Sunny (Naslen), falls for her at first sight but gets more than he bargained for when he’s stuck in a difficult situation. A cop named Nachiyappa (Sandy) seems inclined to stop Chandra on her mission. The film recently ran into controversy for a dialogue that offended Kannadigas. Wayfarer Films offered an apology and removed the dialogue.