Wed, Sept 03, 2025
Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 6: Kalyani Priyadarshan beats Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh

Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 6: Dominic Arun's superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra was released in theatres on 28 August. 

Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 6: Dominic Arun’s Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen-starrer Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra was released in theatres on 28 August to a good response. According to Sacnilk, the film is now close to making 100 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing female-led South Indian film.

Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 6: Naslen and Kalyani Priyadarshan play the film's leads.
Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection

Lokah collected 39.25 crore net and 45.75 crore gross in India in six days. Adding to it the 48 crore collection from overseas, its worldwide total stands at 93.75 crore. The film is expected to cross the 100 crore mark within the next few days.

This means that the Kalyani-led film has beaten Anushka Shetty’s highest-grossing film that she has led, Rudhramadevi (2015), which made 86 crore worldwide and Keerthy Suresh’s Mahanati (2018), which made 83 crore. Lokah is also one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year, with only Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan ( 265 crore) and Thudarum ( 234 crore) standing in its way, though the collections seem too steep to touch.

About Lokah

Dominic’s Lokah tells the story of a yakshi (vampire) called Chandra (Kalyani) who has been summoned by the Moothon (voiced by Mammootty) from Sweden to Bengaluru on a task. Her neighbour, Sunny (Naslen), falls for her at first sight but gets more than he bargained for when he’s stuck in a difficult situation. A cop named Nachiyappa (Sandy) seems inclined to stop Chandra on her mission.

Lokah was released in theatres in Malayalam and Telugu ahead of Onam. It will also be released in Hindi on 4 September, which is expected to add to the collections. The film produced by Dulquer Salmaan received good word of mouth after its release, though Kannadigas have criticised it for Nachiyappa’s misogynistic dialogue and its portrayal of Bengaluru. The production house offered an apology and has removed the offensive dialogue.

