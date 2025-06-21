Loved Guddu in Sitaare Zameen Par? Watch Gopi Krishnan Varma's first film as lead hero right here

Sitaare Zameen Par, the much-awaited film of Aamir Khan, finally released in theatres on June 20, 2025, and has been garnering positive feedback for its poignant tale. Aamir appears as a basketball coach who has to prepare a team of differently-abled people for a match. Apart from Aamir and Genelia Deshmukh, the film also features a number of talented and relatively new faces, including Gopi Krishnan Varma, who plays Guddu in the film. But did you know Gopi Krishnan Varma is a Malayalam actor and that his first film was Thirike in 2021? Gopi Krishnan Varma in Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par

If you enjoyed watching Gopi Krishnan Varma’s performance in the Aamir Khan-starrer, read on to know more about his debut film and where you can watch it online

From Thirike to Solo, discover the little-known gems from Malayalam cinema on OTTplay Premium

Where to watch Gopi Krishnan Varma’s first film on OTT

Gopi Krishnan Varma, who always wanted to act in film, is the first actor with Down Syndrome to play a lead role in a movie. Gopi made his debut in the 2021 Malayalam film Thirike, playing the character of Ismu. You can watch the Hindi-dubbed version of the Malayalam film Thirike on ShemarooMe and OTTplay Premium right now. George Kora and Sam Xavier have helmed Thirike.

What’s the plot of Gopi Krishnan Varma’s Thirike

The film revolves around two orphaned brothers, Sebu (Ismu) and Thomas and the strong bond they share. The brothers get separated when Sebu is adopted during their childhood. Years later, now an adult Thomas reaches out to his older brother, and is determined never to part ways. George Kora, who plays Thomas, has also penned the moving film. Noted Malaylam actress Shanthi Krishna also plays a key role in the film, along with, Gopan Mangat and Sarasa Balussery.

With the moving performances of the lead actors and emotional tale, Thirike would stay with you long after the credits roll.

Meanwhile, Gopi Krishnan was also a part of the Malayalam film Idiyan Chandhu, starring Vishnu Unnikrishnan in the lead role.