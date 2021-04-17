IND USA
Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind with their daughter.
Ludo actor Pearle Maaney reveals daughter’s name: 'She's made our lives happier'

Actor Pearle Maaney and her husband Srinish Aravind have revealed the name of their newborn daughter. Check out the meaning behind it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 07:27 PM IST

Actor Pearle Maaney, who was recently seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo, took to Instagram to reveal the name of her baby daughter. She went on to reveal that her daughter has been named Nila Srinish, and that she has only made their lives happier since her arrival.

Sharing a picture of her daughter who was born on March 21, Pearle wrote: “Introducing our baby girl Nila Srinish. It has been 28 days since the arrival of their daughter in this world and that their lives have only become happier and more beautiful. Mommy and daddy loves her so much. Looking forward to a lifetime of adventure together.”


Explaining why they chose the name for their daughter, she wrote: “When we held her in our arms or the first time, we felt like we were holding a piece of moon. So precious. Such a dream come true. So pure and it felt so divine. Hence, we wanted to name her after the moon.”

Best known for her work in Malayalam cinema, Pearle made her Bollywood debut with Ludo, in which she was seen playing a Malayali nurse.

Also read: Mahima spotted with daughter Ariana, Sara jets off to Maldives with mom

Pearle was one of the contestants of the widely popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam in the past. She’s also a popular TV host.

She’s married to her Bigg Boss co-contestant Srinish Aravind. She made her acting debut with 2013 Malayalam film Neelaksham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi and went on to star in movies such as Njaan, Lohan and Pretham among others.

Pearle Maaney gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday.
Actor Pearle Maaney made her Bollywood debut with Ludo.
