Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan detained at Mumbai airport in harassment case; here's what happened

Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan was detained at Mumbai airport on Sunday as there was a lookout notice issued by the Kerala police in a case related to a harassment complaint given by a female actor, officials said. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has been accused of harassing a female actor online.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan detained at airport

In a Facebook post, Sanal said he had arrived at Mumbai airport but was detained. "I have been detained as part of a lookout notice issued by the Kochi City Police. I believe the police and the communist party in Kerala will treat me as per the law. I am not aware of the case against me," he wrote.

Sanal made numerous posts on Facebook, giving his followers updates on what was happening. He also brought up an old 2022 case against him by the actor, asking why there has been a lookout for him when there has been no verdict in the case. He also claimed that he wasn't provided food or water after being detained. “I'm still sitting right here. No food or water. A team is coming from Kochi to pick me up,” he wrote.

He also tried to justify his actions, writing, “I don't know on what basis the stalking case will be filed against me. The section correctly says if a man follows them out of concern for the safety of a woman it's not stalking. I have been raising from the beginning the concern for the safety of (the actor).”

Police confirm Sanal is detained

Confirming the development, a police officer told PTI that the Kochi City Police are in touch with the authorities at Mumbai airport. In January this year, the Elamakkara police registered a case against Sanal for harassing a prominent Malayalam female actor on social media.

However, Sanal was in the United States when the police registered the case against him. Then, the police issued a lookout circular to detain him once he comes to India.

Meanwhile, Kochi City Police have received information about Sanal being detained at Mumbai airport. "We are in touch with the airport authorities. Once a confirmation is received, a police team will be sent to Mumbai to take Sasidharan in custody," a senior police officer said.

Earlier, Sanal was arrested by the police for stalking the same actor online in 2022. However, he was later granted bail by the Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate, the police said.