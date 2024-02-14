Mammootty’s character name in Bramayugam changed just before release amid controversy: Report

Rahul Sadasivan’s Malayalam film Bramayugam seems to have run into trouble. The film, set to release on February 15, sees Mammootty in the lead role as Kunjamon Potty. However, according to Live Law, a case has been filed against the makers by the head of Punjamon Illam, a Brahmin household in Kerala, for defaming their family name. (Also Read: Kaathal director Jeo Baby reveals how Mammootty stunned film crew, lists new Malayalam movies to watch) Mammootty in a still from Bramayugam

The Bramayugam case

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court heard a plea based on Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, challenging the name of the lead character from Bramayugam, according to the website. The petitioner stated that the portrayal of Mammootty’s character in the film is ‘negative and defamatory’ and would ‘tarnish the family’s reputation.’

The plea stated, “If the name of the lead character and its traditional home is not changed the same will cause serious prejudice to the petitioner, his family members, ancestors and successors.” It was also argued that the film’s certification should be revoked as it portrayed Mammootty’s character practising black magic.

Name changed

While the makers of Bramayugam have not responded publicly to the case, OTT Play reports that the lead character’s name has now been changed from Kunjamon Potty to Kodumon Potty. The makers are also yet to reveal the true nature of the lead character, even if the trailer hints that he plays a grey-shaded role. Unlike most films, Bramayugam will be presented in black-and-white format.

While launching the film’s trailer at Abu Dhabi recently, Mammootty had requested fans and movie buffs to approach the film with an open mind and avoid making assumptions from the trailer. Bramayugam also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R Achari in key roles and is set in the 18th century. Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios jointly produce the film. Apart from Malayalam, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

