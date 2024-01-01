close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Others / Bramayugam: Mammootty looks sinister in brand new poster of his next, fans react. See pic

Bramayugam: Mammootty looks sinister in brand new poster of his next, fans react. See pic

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 01, 2024 05:57 PM IST

Trust Mammootty to always deliver! The superstar gave fans a gift on New Year with the new poster of his next Bramayugam.

Mammootty took fans by surprise as he shared a new look from his next, a horror-thriller film titled Bramayugam. The actor took to his social media platform to share the sinister look in Yakshaganam (a traditional theatre form) costume, garnering fans' curiosity. (Also read: Jyothika is all praise for her Kaathal - The Core co-star: ‘I can’t help but say that Mammootty is the real superstar’)

Bramayugam is set to release next year.
Bramayugam is set to release next year.

Bramayugam first look poster

On Monday, Mammootty revealed the new poster from Bramayugam, which saw him in a black and white avatar. In the poster, Mammootty was seen dressed in what appears to be a Yakshaganam. The tagline of the film read, "The Age of Madness." Sharing the poster, Mammootty wrote in the caption: "#HappyNewYear 2024 ! #Bramayugam, written & directed by #RahulSadasivan Produced by @chakdyn @sash041075 Banner @allnightshifts @studiosynot."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Fan reactions

Reacting to the stunning poster, a fan said in Malayalam, "As a Mammootty fan, we fans are going through the most exciting time period. This looks so good!" Another said, "This looks wow (fire emoticon). What are you cooking? @mammukka." A comment read, "This is something beyond my expectations." Another comment read, "This looks so good! Mammootty is undoubtedly the most versatile actor in the Indian film industry."

Details about the plot of Bramayugam are still kept under wraps. It is scheduled to release in theatres in 2024. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Jisshu Sengupta, and Amanda Liz.

Mammootty's recent work

Mammootty had a packed 2023, starting off with Lijo Jose Pellissery's film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and then with B Unnikrishnan’s action thriller Christopher. He was also seen in Kannur Squad. The final release of Mammootty in 2023 was Jeo Baby's Kaathal- The Core, for which he received universal acclaim.

Mammootty will be next seen in Yatra 2. Mammootty will portray the role of late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and Jiiva will essay the role of his son, YS Jagan. Directed by Mahi V Raghav, the shooting is currently in progress.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out