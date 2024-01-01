Bramayugam: Mammootty looks sinister in brand new poster of his next, fans react. See pic

Mammootty took fans by surprise as he shared a new look from his next, a horror-thriller film titled Bramayugam. The actor took to his social media platform to share the sinister look in Yakshaganam (a traditional theatre form) costume, garnering fans' curiosity. (Also read: Jyothika is all praise for her Kaathal - The Core co-star: ‘I can’t help but say that Mammootty is the real superstar’) Bramayugam is set to release next year.

Bramayugam first look poster

On Monday, Mammootty revealed the new poster from Bramayugam, which saw him in a black and white avatar. In the poster, Mammootty was seen dressed in what appears to be a Yakshaganam. The tagline of the film read, "The Age of Madness." Sharing the poster, Mammootty wrote in the caption: "#HappyNewYear 2024 ! #Bramayugam, written & directed by #RahulSadasivan Produced by @chakdyn @sash041075 Banner @allnightshifts @studiosynot."

Fan reactions

Reacting to the stunning poster, a fan said in Malayalam, "As a Mammootty fan, we fans are going through the most exciting time period. This looks so good!" Another said, "This looks wow (fire emoticon). What are you cooking? @mammukka." A comment read, "This is something beyond my expectations." Another comment read, "This looks so good! Mammootty is undoubtedly the most versatile actor in the Indian film industry."

Details about the plot of Bramayugam are still kept under wraps. It is scheduled to release in theatres in 2024. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Jisshu Sengupta, and Amanda Liz.

Mammootty's recent work

Mammootty had a packed 2023, starting off with Lijo Jose Pellissery's film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and then with B Unnikrishnan’s action thriller Christopher. He was also seen in Kannur Squad. The final release of Mammootty in 2023 was Jeo Baby's Kaathal- The Core, for which he received universal acclaim.

Mammootty will be next seen in Yatra 2. Mammootty will portray the role of late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and Jiiva will essay the role of his son, YS Jagan. Directed by Mahi V Raghav, the shooting is currently in progress.

