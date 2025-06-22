Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
Marathi actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar found dead in Mumbai home

ANI |
Jun 22, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Tushar Ghadigaonkar, 34, was addicted to alcohol and had been under stress for the past year, as per the officials.

Actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar, best known for his performances in Marathi films, died. As per the Mumbai Police, Tushar was found dead in his home in Mumbai on June 20.

Tushar Ghadigaonkar lived in Mumbai's Goregaon West.(Instgaram/Tushar Ghadigaonkar)
Tushar Ghadigaonkar lived in Mumbai's Goregaon West.(Instgaram/Tushar Ghadigaonkar)

“A message was received from the main control room stating that an unconscious person was found in Room No 102, R4, Ram Mandir Road, Mumbai's Goregaon West, and police assistance was required,” the police informed.

"Upon reaching the location, an unconscious individual was found lying on the ground. He was transported to Trauma Care Hospital, where the medical officer examined him and declared him brought dead," they added.

Tushar, 34, was addicted to alcohol and had been under stress for the past year, as per the officials. A statement was recorded from the relatives, who stated they had no suspicion or complaint against anyone.

Further details are awaited.

