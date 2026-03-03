Marathi actor Vishakha Subhedar appeals to PM Modi, Maharashtra CM to rescue her son stuck in Kuwait amid US-Iran war
Vishakha Subhedar fought back tears in an emotional appeal to the Indian authorities to help her get her son back home.
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran triggering widespread disruption over the last few days, several actors like Sonal Chauhan and Esha Gupta have revealed that they were left stranded in Dubai. Now, Marathi actor Vishakha Subhedar has made an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others to help her son, who’s stranded in Kuwait, get back home.
What Vishakha shared
In a tearful appeal shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday, Vishakha said that, due to flight cancellations, her son has been stuck in Kuwait in a serious situation. She said that her son was returning from London when his flight was cancelled due to the ongoing conflict. The actor added that although the airline has currently provided him with accommodation at a hotel, she wishes he comes back home safely, given the grim current situation. She requested the authorities to make arrangements to bring her son back to India.
“Please help me. माझा मुलगा अभिनय कुवैत मध्ये अडकला आहे. #IndiaGovernment #NarendraModi #DevendraFadnavis देवेंद्र फडणवीस साहेब, एकनाथ शिंदे साहेब, राज साहेब. Please help,” she wrote in the caption.
Tensions across the Middle East have intensified following a joint military strike by the United States and Israel on Iran that led to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, what began as an Israeli 'pre-emptive military strike' against Iran, escalated into proxy attacks on US bases in the Middle East by Iran and on pro-Iranian militant groups in the region by the US and Israel.
About the conflict
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, condemning attacks on his country. “Had a productive telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Kuwait, HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. India condemns violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity and stands with its people in this difficult hour,” read the statement on his X account.
“We underscored the significance of dialogue and diplomacy in restoring regional peace and stability. Appreciated the Kuwaiti leadership’s continued support to ensure safety and well-being of the Indian community in Kuwait,” he said.
Amid the escalation in regional tensions, PM Modi earlier spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain’s King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and expressed deep concern at the evolving situation. He also condemned attacks on several of these countries.
