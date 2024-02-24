Martin Scorsese, George Lucas to restore Girish Kasaravalli's Ghatashraddha with Film Heritage Foundation

Girish Kasaravalli's debut feature Ghatashraddha will be restored in partnership with the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), along with Martin Scorsese and George Lucas. As per a report by Variety, it has been shared that the film will be restored with the partnership of FHF and the two directors at L’Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, Italy. (Also read: Martin Scorsese makes history with tenth Oscar nomination for Killers of the Flower Moon, surpassing Steven Spielberg) Ghatashraddha is considered to be one of the most important works in Indian Cinema.

The report indicates that the process of restoration of the film will be taken forward with the help of India’s Film Heritage Foundation, led by archivist and filmmaker Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. Additionally, this will be supported by The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project which is founded by Martin Scorsese and the funding will be provided by George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson’s Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation.

Director's statement

The same report also revealed that the source element required for the restoration is the original camera negative that is preserved at the National Film Development Corporation-National Film Archive of India. “The fact that my film has been selected for restoration by none other than these doyens among filmmakers, is a matter of pride and great honor. I am thankful to Mr. Scorsese and World Cinema Project and Mr. George Lucas and Mrs. Mellody Hobson and Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation,” Girish Kasaravalli said in a statement.

About the film

Ghatashraddha revolves around a young widow and daughter of a village scholar, who runs a local school who finds herself pregnant after being seduced by a teacher. She forms a bond with a young student of her father's who performs her funeral rites while she is still alive. The film stars Meena Kuttappa, Narayana Bhat and Ajith Kumar. It won the National Award for Best Feature Film.

This is not the first time that an Indian film has been restored. In 2022, G. Aravindan's Kummatty Malayalam-language film Kummatty (1979) was restored in the same fashion.

