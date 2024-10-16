Massive data breach at Game Freak studios reveals shocking new dark Pokemon movie plot

Game Freak, the studio behind the masterpiece Pokemon video games has been hit by the biggest data breach in its history targeting film - The Pokemon. A user dumped reportedly dumped heaps of data online, it was allegedly was extracted from the Game Freak studios. The size of the leak is reportedly crossing the terabyte unit and includes all the good stuff including the game assets and lores. Game Freak is reeling from a data breach revealing details about the 24th Pokemon movie.(@DetPikachuMovie/X)

Also Read: Streamer Asmongold banned on Twitch following racist remarks against Palestinians: ‘They come from inferior…’

Historic Pokemon movie leak

The leak suggested that the studio was toying with various ideas for the 24th movie and was referred to by the codename Bauer. The production of the film began in 2021 and was supposed to be released in 2023, however, it was shelved infinitely.

According to the leak, a rough synopsis of the 24th Pokemon movie was developed and it takes a darker turn than the others released before. The idea of the film was to reboot the entire universe of Pokemon to recapture the fans lapsed over the years. The dark touch to the story was added to appeal to older fans who have the financial resources to watch movies in theatres. The film has tread towards a more intense storyline previously with the very first movie, Pokemon: The First Movie, as reported by Comicbook.

Also Read: Taylor Swift announces career switch with new book as Eras Tour final leg kicks off

Leaked rough sketch of the Pokemon movie

The leaks revealed the film would have been set in modern Kanto with Mew as the central mythical creature of the movie. The synopsis would have revolved around two original characters called Light and Akari while they struggled through the stage of adolescence. It touched upon intense topics from cyberbullying to suicide.

However, the leak indicated that the executives were not very thrilled about the tone of it given a massive amount of their fanbase comprises of kids. They were not even pleased with exposing kids to such dark topics which could severely impact the young kids.

Other leaked details from the data breach unveiled source codes for old games such as Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver and the codenames for the Switch 2 including the upcoming Gen 10 Pokémon games — “Ounce” and “Gaia,” respectively. The leak also included the history of Pokemon going as far back as 30 years ago , mentions of a Pokémon MMO that is currently in development along with insights from the company's meetings, beta designs, employee information and upcoming titles, as reported by CBR.

The Pokemon movies have been known to release one movie every year since 1988 and fans became habitual but it has been four years since the last movie was released. In addition, with the leak, the future of the movie appears to be bleak.