Meesha director Emcy Joseph on writing for films vs books, tackling relevant themes and more | Exclusive

Malayalam director Emcy Joseph's latest directorial, Meesha, had a theatrical release on August 1. Both the story and the performances in the film are receiving positive reviews. In an interview with OTTplay, the film's director, who also wrote its screenplay, stated that penning for films is more difficult than working for novels. Meesha's director Emcy Joseph

'Writing for films is difficult'

Emcy underlined that writing for film is more difficult since the filmmaker has to consider the practical aspects of production. "When creating each scene, we have to keep the entire filmmaking process in mind. In the meanwhile, writing a book is simpler since we can use our imaginations and those of the readers to the fullest," he remarked. While filming is a difficult procedure, the director stated that one's responsibility does not stop with writing the script and making it visually feasible. He went on to say that while literature transports readers to another universe, film requires a compelling aspect.

He went on to say that the people he has come across throughout his life serve as inspiration for the characters he writes. "I am not particularly skilled at making up characters. I have the ability to develop ideas further in a flow once I am inspired," he remarked.

'Want to make films with relevant subjects'

During the candid conversation, Emcy stated that he wants to create films that tackle pertinent themes. "After directing my first movie, I became aware of the type of filmmaker I wanted to become. I like to write stories that are socially relevant and make me think about why I should tell them to the audience," he stated.

The director continued by stating that he would rather be known as Vikruthi's director than vice versa and that the art is more significant than the person who creates it. "I have never worried about losing my popularity or being forgotten by the public. Even if no one knows me, I want my films to be remembered,” he added.