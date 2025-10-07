Mohanlal receives commendation from Army Chief, thanks entire Indian Army: ‘A moment of immense pride and gratitude’

Mohanlal added another feather to his cap after the recent Dadasaheb Phalke Award win. The actor, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, received a commendation from Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi. He shared pictures from the event on his official X account on Tuesday evening, expressing his sincere gratitude. Mohanlal with Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi.

Mohanlal receives commendation

Mohanlal was seen in his Army uniform as he received the commendation letter, in the presence of other respected officials. In the caption, Mohanlal wrote, “Today, I had the honour of being called by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, to the Army Headquarters, where I was awarded the COAS Commendation Card in the presence of seven Army Commanders.”

He added, “Receiving this recognition as an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel is a moment of immense pride and gratitude. I remain deeply thankful to General Upendra Dwivedi, the entire Indian Army, and my parent unit of the Territorial Army for this honour and their unwavering support. Jai Hind 🇮🇳”

‘A steadfast supporter of the Armed Forces’

“Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) Mohanlal has been a steadfast supporter of the Armed Forces, actively contributing to causes that honour soldiers, inspire youth to join the Services and promote awareness of the Army’s role in humanitarian operations. His association reflects the deep bond between the Armed Forces and the citizens they protect,” read an excerpt from the post shared by the X account of Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army).

Mohanlal is the recipient of the Padma Shri (2001), Padma Bhushan (2019), and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2025). His latest release was the slice-of-life drama Hridayapoorvam. The film was out in theatres during Onam and went on to become a success. It is now available to watch on JioHotstar.