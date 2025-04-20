Mohanlal shows off jersey signed by ‘the legend’ Lionel Messi: ‘My heart skipped a beat’

Malayalam actor Mohanlal couldn’t hold his excitement as he posted a video of the gift he received from Argentine footballer Lionel Messi. The actor wrote that his ‘heart skipped a beat’ when he received a jersey signed by Lionel from a friend. Take a look. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan OTT release: When and where to watch Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran film) An excited Mohanlal posted a video of Lionel Messi signing his jersey.

Mohanlal shows off signed jersey by Lionel Messi

Mohanlal’s video shows Lionel signing a jersey for Mohanlal and calling him by his moniker, ‘Lalettan’ (big brother). The actor then shows off the jersey he received from a friend, writing, “Some moments in life feel too profound for words. They stay with you forever. Today, I experienced one of those moments. As I gently unwrapped the gift, my heart skipped a beat—a jersey signed by the legend himself, Lionel Messi. And there it was… my name, written in his own hand.”

He added that he has long admired Lionel for various reasons, writing, “For someone who has long admired Messi, not just for his brilliance on the field but for his humility and grace, this was truly special. This incredible moment wouldn’t have been possible without the kindness of two dear friends: Dr. Rajeev Mangottil and Rajesh Philip. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And above all, thank you, God, for this unforgettable gift.”

“Two Goats of their respective fields,” commented one fan under the video. Another fan reminded him, “"Heart skipped", "unforgettable gift". You're a legend yourself.” However, a fan thought, “The universe just aligned.” Numerous people commented with goat emojis, and some called it ‘just GOAT things’.

Recent work

Mohanlal last starred in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2 Empuraan, a sequel to their hit 2019 film Lucifer. He reprised his role as Khureshi Ab’ram, aka Stephen Nedumpally in the film.

Despite running into controversy for its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots, L2 Empuraan collected ₹350 crore worldwide and is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. He will soon star in Thudarum, Kannappa, Hridayapoorvam, Vrushabha and Ram.