Najeeb, whose real life story inspired Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life, shares his review of film

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life is receiving laurels from audiences ever since its release. Najeeb Muhammad, the real-life inspiration for the film, also watched the Blessy directorial at the premiere. As per a Times Now report, he shared at the premiere how it was an extremely emotional experience to see the film on screen, and wished all the best for its success. (Also read: Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 1: Prithviraj Sukumaran film gets great opening, earns over ₹7 cr) Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life

Najeeb reviews Aadujeevitham

After watching the film, Najeeb said: “I spent most of the scenes in tears, and at times, it was too painful to watch. I’ve received numerous messages from people saying they’ve booked their tickets and are eager to see the film… My infant grandson passed away last week. Despite the family emergency, they encouraged me to attend. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have considered it. My only wish is for the film’s success and for everyone to see it.”

He praised Prithviraj's performance in the film and said, “Prithviraj has done a tremendous role. He has acted well. In most scenes I was crying and in some, I couldn't bear to watch.”

Aadujeevitham tells the true story of a man from Kerala, Najeeb, who in the early '90s, migrated to the Gulf in search for work. He then finds himself as a slave herding goats in the middle of the desert, given little food and no water. The film follows his journey as he desperately wants to escape and go back home. It is an adaptation of the novel Goat Days by Benyamin. Aadujeevitham has been in development since 2009.

The film collected ₹7.45 crore nett in India on day 1. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Prithviraj Sukumaran has delivered an extraordinary performance as Najeeb. He has gotten into the skin of the character - literally - to play Najeeb and his commitment must be applauded. Right from losing weight to his shaggy beard, black teeth and dirty nails, the Malayalam star has shown that he has given it all for this role.”

