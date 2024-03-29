Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 1: Prithviraj Sukumaran film gets great opening, earns over 7 cr

Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 1: Prithviraj Sukumaran's film recorded an impressive opening day in India. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the Malayalam film, which is also out in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, collected an estimated ₹7.45 crore nett in India on day 1. Also read | The Goat Life movie review: Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers extraordinary performance in Blessy directorial Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 1: Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from the Blessy directoral.

Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection

As per early estimates, the film minted ₹6.5 crore nett in India in Malayalam on Thursday. Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, collected roughly ₹40 lakh nett each in Telugu and Kannada, while it earned ₹50 lakh nett in Tamil and another ₹10 lakh nett in Hindi. The film reportedly had an overall 57.79 percent Malayalam occupancy on its opening day, with the highest in Kottayam – 91.5 percent.

About the film

Directed by National Award-winner Blessy, The Goat Life features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role and is based on the novel Goat Days by Benyamin. Produced by Visual Romance, the film also features Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis alongside Amala Paul and KR Gokul. Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby are also seen in pivotal roles.

The film follows the true story of a man from Kerala, Najeeb, who in the early 90s migrated to the Gulf in search for work. He then finds himself as a slave herding goats in the middle of the desert, given little food and practically no water. The film follows his journey as he desperately wants to escape and go back home. The film has been praised by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam.

Blessy on Aadujeevitham

Director Blessy spent 16 years on this film. Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life was announced in 2018, nearly a decade after Blessy and Prithviraj first discussed it.



Speaking about the film, Blessy earlier said, as quoted by ANI, "The greatest challenge in front of me was that The Goat Life is a subject with universal appeal and I would have to stay truthful to its narrative style. The novel is based on some real incidents and I want to captivate the viewers with each moment that something as unbelievable happened to someone. Truth has never been so much stranger than fiction. The scale of the movie demands to be felt within the confines of a theatre and we are excited to bring this magnum opus to audiences around the world."

