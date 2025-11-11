Natasa Stankovic drops sweet photos from her outing with son Agastya, fans shower love

Natasa Stankovic shared a glimpse of her outing with son Agastya on social media, making the fans gush over the mother-son duo. While the actress has often dropped pictures of her son engaging in goofy activities alongside her, this time the pair stepped out to grab dinner. In the carousel post, Stankovic donned a black off-shoulder ensemble. She threw back her hair in a bun and completed the look with dainty golden-red earrings. On her wrist, the actress stacked a watch with a bracelet. Natasa Stankovic posted a dinner outing with son Agastya on social media, showcasing their bond and the joy they share in everyday activities.

While the mom of one was enjoying her meal at the restaurant, Agastya was interested in checking out the menu.

Fans gush over Natasa and Agastya’s adorable moments

In addition to dropping a carousel post on social media, Stankovic wrote in the caption, “Serving looks and sugar.” While the actress posed for the camera, in front of her were some pretty-looking desserts and a platter of ice, with what looked like a cake over it.

In the comment section, one of the users wrote, “Her forever date! So much love in these pictures.” Another fan mentioned, “It's so clear that all the love, happiness, and perfect company she could ever want is sitting right across the table from her little gentleman. This is the most precious, fulfilling date a mother could ask for.” Many others on Instagram went on to write “cutiee” and “gorgeous.” A netizen went on to add, “This picture is everything.”

Previously, the actress shared pictures of herself and her son from their vacation to Abu Dhabi. While Stankovic slayed in black swimwear, Agastya put on a safety jacket over leafy shorts. In the caption she wrote, "From sand to snow, from roads to racetracks, life’s just better with him by my side." Other pictures in the carousel included the mother-son duo having fun in the desert and snow world.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya relationship timeline

Natasa Stankovic’s personal life has been in the spotlight ever since her relationship with the cricketer, Hardik Pandya. The couple was married in May 2020 and welcomed their son, Agastya, in the same year. The pair renewed their vows in 2023, when they performed the wedding rituals in both Hindu and Christian traditions. However, things did not work out for the two, and they parted ways a year later in July.

Since the divorce, the actress has been focusing on travelling and spending time with her son, while the cricketer is rumored to be dating model Mahieka Sharma.