Oho Enthan Baby producer-actor Vishnu Vishal’s 5 best films to watch on OTT right now

Vishnu Vishal, who was seen in films like FIR, Gatta Kusthi and Lal Salaam, is currently gearing up for the release of the Tamil film Oho Enthan Baby. Vishnu has produced the film, which is the launchpad of his brother Rudra, and will be seen in a pivotal cameo, playing himself. Oho Enthan Baby is a romantic comedy in which Rudra is paired with Mithila Palkar, and will release on July 11.

Oho Enthan Baby actor-producer Vishnu Vishal films to stream

Ratsasan

Ratsasan is a 2018 crime thriller that is still talked about as one of the most engaging films from the genre in Tamil cinema. Vishnu Vishal plays an aspiring filmmaker who soon gets the job of a cop after his father dies. Now, his mission is to track a serial killer. Directed by Ram Kumar, the cast includes Amala Paul, Ammu Abhirami, Kaali Venkat, and others. It was only recently, Vishnu Vishal announced that a sequel for the film will happen with him in talks for the project.

Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu

Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, the 2009 Tamil sports drama film marked the debut of Vishnu Vishal. Directed by Suseenthiran in his debut as well, the film revolves around an underdog kabbadi team who participate in a local tournament. Entwined within the story, is also a love story about a girl who comes to the village to watch the tournament. Starring Soori, Saranya Mohan, Kishore and others, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu was a commercial success and was remade in Hindi and Telugu. A sequel was made, titled Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 with new cast and crew.

Mundasupatti is a 2014 Tamil period comedy drama which is helmed by Ram Kumar who also wrote the script. It features Vishnu Vishal and Nandita Swetha in the lead roles. Set in the 1980s in the titular village, the film is about a photographer who relocates to the place where there is a strong superstitious belief that anyone who gets photographed will die due to bad luck. Another hit in Vishnu Vishal's career, the film also stars Anandaraj, Kaali Venkat, Munishkanth and others.

Jeeva is a 2014 Tamil sports drama which tracks the life of a cricketer. Vishnu Vishal who is known for having a state-level cricketing career, plays the lead role. Marking his next collaboration with director Suseenthiran, the film talks about how the young man aspires to play for the Indian team, and the obstacles he faces. Soori and Sri Divya are also part of the cast.

Neerparavai

Neerparavai is 2012 Tamil drama film directed and co-written by Seenu Ramasamy. Vishnu Vishal plays the role of a fisherman, while Sunainaa is his love interest. The film also features Nandita Das, Saranya Ponvannan, Samuthirakani, Anupama Kumar and others. The film revolves around the love story of a couple, with the wife waiting endlessly for her husband who has not returned in years.