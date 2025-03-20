Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

On Andha Pyaar, woman lifts comedian Vivek Samtani on shoulders while doing squats, internet says: 'Yeh kya dekh lia'

ByAnanya Das
Mar 20, 2025 01:16 PM IST

The clip began with Arshi Rehman getting asked if she works out. She took off her sweater to show off her muscles.

Athlete Arshi Rehman appeared on comedian Vivek Samtani's show Andha Pyaar and even lifted him on her shoulders while doing squats. Taking to Instagram, Vivek shared a brief clip from the show. Comedian Kaustubh Agarwal was also part of the show. (Also Read | Ashish Chanchlani makes public appearance after India's Got Latent controversy, steps out for Holi party. Watch)

Vivek Samtani was lifted for squats by Arshi Rehman.
Vivek Samtani was lifted for squats by Arshi Rehman.

Arshi Rehman offers to do squats with Vivek Samtani

The clip began with Arshi getting asked if she works out. She took off her sweater to show off her muscles. When the comedians teased her, saying they weren't able to still figure out if she worked out, Arshi said, "Aajao aapko uthakar squat maar lu (Should I lift you and do squats)."

Vivek said, "If she lifts me, these guys (pointing to the audience) will feel good about it." He then asked Arshi if she would do it, to which she replied in the affirmative. Vivek next hopped onto a chair, and Arshi lifted him and did a few squats.

Vivek Samtani on Arshi's squats

After she was completed the task, Vivek said, "Isne squat nahi maara hai. Itna pura deep squat maara hai bhai. Itna deep mereko koi nahi leke gaya. Mereko laga paatal se upar aaya hoon main wapas (She didn't squat. She did deep squat. No one took me so deep. I felt like I came back from nether realm)."

Internet reacts to video

The video was shared with the caption, "If this reel reaches 1k comments, I will upload the next episode of Andha Pyaar. Shout out to @arshimogs #standup #comedy #standupcomedy." Reacting to the post, a person said, "Bro got destroyed to the core." "Ye kaha dekh lia maine (What did I see)??" read a comment.

"Yeh show kab bandh hora hai (When is this show shutting down)?" asked another person. "Never underestimate powerlifters," commented an Instagram user. “These men have never seen the inside of a gym. They'll judge her? Goddess!!” commented another person.

Vivek started his show Andha Pyaar some time ago. His YouTube channel has 620K subscribers. He has 762K followers on Instagram.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On