On Andha Pyaar, woman lifts comedian Vivek Samtani on shoulders while doing squats, internet says: 'Yeh kya dekh lia'

Athlete Arshi Rehman appeared on comedian Vivek Samtani's show Andha Pyaar and even lifted him on her shoulders while doing squats. Taking to Instagram, Vivek shared a brief clip from the show. Comedian Kaustubh Agarwal was also part of the show. (Also Read | Ashish Chanchlani makes public appearance after India's Got Latent controversy, steps out for Holi party. Watch) Vivek Samtani was lifted for squats by Arshi Rehman.

Arshi Rehman offers to do squats with Vivek Samtani

The clip began with Arshi getting asked if she works out. She took off her sweater to show off her muscles. When the comedians teased her, saying they weren't able to still figure out if she worked out, Arshi said, "Aajao aapko uthakar squat maar lu (Should I lift you and do squats)."

Vivek said, "If she lifts me, these guys (pointing to the audience) will feel good about it." He then asked Arshi if she would do it, to which she replied in the affirmative. Vivek next hopped onto a chair, and Arshi lifted him and did a few squats.

Vivek Samtani on Arshi's squats

After she was completed the task, Vivek said, "Isne squat nahi maara hai. Itna pura deep squat maara hai bhai. Itna deep mereko koi nahi leke gaya. Mereko laga paatal se upar aaya hoon main wapas (She didn't squat. She did deep squat. No one took me so deep. I felt like I came back from nether realm)."

Internet reacts to video

The video was shared with the caption, "If this reel reaches 1k comments, I will upload the next episode of Andha Pyaar. Shout out to @arshimogs #standup #comedy #standupcomedy." Reacting to the post, a person said, "Bro got destroyed to the core." "Ye kaha dekh lia maine (What did I see)??" read a comment.

"Yeh show kab bandh hora hai (When is this show shutting down)?" asked another person. "Never underestimate powerlifters," commented an Instagram user. “These men have never seen the inside of a gym. They'll judge her? Goddess!!” commented another person.

Vivek started his show Andha Pyaar some time ago. His YouTube channel has 620K subscribers. He has 762K followers on Instagram.