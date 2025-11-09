Orry faces backlash for ‘insensitive’ video mocking trans women; Internet calls it 'shameful'

Internet personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has once again found himself in controversy, this time for allegedly using offensive language towards the transgender community. Known for his flamboyant persona and witty social media presence, Orry is being called out for sharing an Instagram video that many users have deemed “insensitive” and “disrespectful.” Orry posted a video, featuring actors in a mock fight, and included a transphobic slur, prompting social media outrage and criticism from users and transgender actor Trinetra.

Orry posts video about trans women calling them ‘chakkas’

Orry recently shared a clip from the set of a comedy show featuring two actors, reportedly dressed as transgender women, engaged in a mock fight. He captioned it, “POV: you attended a comedy show and 2 chakkas get into a quarrel behind you,” followed by, “But how can she slap (crying emoji).”

Fans react

Soon after it was posted, the video sparked outrage across social media platforms. Social media users accused Orry of using a transphobic slur, expressing disappointment and anger. Actor and transgender Trinetra reacted to the video with “NO” in caps. One user commented, “This is EMBARRASSING, Orry! Using a slur that demeans an entire community is LOW!” Another wrote, “Not funny. Mocking trans women while profiting off queer culture is pure hypocrisy.”

Several others joined in the criticism, calling his post “tone-deaf” and “distasteful.” A user added, “When you dress up like Sabrina or well any other woman is cosplay and South Bombay chic, but here you use a slur with zero impunity?? This is not cool! you do not represent cool!”

Anothey social media user wrote, “This is EMBARRASSING Orry! I’m all for poking fun and joking around, but using a SLUR that is used on the daily to demean a community is LOW!”

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is a Mumbai-based socialite, influencer, and internet personality known for his flamboyant fashion, celebrity friendships, and witty online persona. A graduate of New York’s Parsons School of Design, he’s often seen at Bollywood parties alongside stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, and Suhana Khan. Orry reportedly works with the Reliance Group, though his exact role remains a mystery, something he jokes about.