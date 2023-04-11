Home / Entertainment / Others / Orville Peck reacts to friend Pal Diplo's comments on sexuality

Orville Peck reacts to friend Pal Diplo's comments on sexuality

Edited by Adarsh Kumar Gupta
Apr 11, 2023 11:03 AM IST

On Ratajkowski's show, Diplo had made some shocking revelations about himself, stating that he had received oral sex from a man before.

Orville Peck has backed his friend Pal Diplo for the comments on sexuality that the music producer made on Emily Ratajkowski's High Low podcast in March.

Orville Peck(Twitter)
Orville Peck(Twitter)

On Ratajkowski's show, Diplo had made some shocking revelations about himself, stating that he had received oral sex from a man before. Diplo has further revealed that he was attracted towards men and was not 'not gay'.

ALSO READ| Who is Hollywood star Kristen Stewart's fiancée and how they met?

In an interaction with People, Peck who is gay, weighed in on his friend Diplo's comments.

"I will say that he is a very sweet guy and he's very open-minded, and I think he — just like any of us in the world — should be allowed the freedom and the space to explore whoever he is going to be or wants to be," said Peck.

"And none of us need to police it or worry about it. He can have his own path and journey," added Peck.

Diplo and Peck have been friends for years now. In 2020, Peck had featured on the Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 1 - Snake Oil album.

Although Peck has been very open about his queerness, he has faced challenges due to his sexual orientation while being a country singer.

"It was a lot of people practically laughing in my face, telling me that being an openly gay man in country would never work," Peck was quoted as saying by People.

"I've met very discouraging moments in my career. But I just kept my chin up, and I refused to let anybody tell me that I couldn't do what I wanted. If someone tells me I can't do something, it makes me want to do it even more," he had added.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
entertainment
entertainment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out