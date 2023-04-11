Orville Peck reacts to friend Pal Diplo's comments on sexuality

Orville Peck has backed his friend Pal Diplo for the comments on sexuality that the music producer made on Emily Ratajkowski's High Low podcast in March. Orville Peck(Twitter)

On Ratajkowski's show, Diplo had made some shocking revelations about himself, stating that he had received oral sex from a man before. Diplo has further revealed that he was attracted towards men and was not 'not gay'.

In an interaction with People, Peck who is gay, weighed in on his friend Diplo's comments.

"I will say that he is a very sweet guy and he's very open-minded, and I think he — just like any of us in the world — should be allowed the freedom and the space to explore whoever he is going to be or wants to be," said Peck.

"And none of us need to police it or worry about it. He can have his own path and journey," added Peck.

Diplo and Peck have been friends for years now. In 2020, Peck had featured on the Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 1 - Snake Oil album.

Although Peck has been very open about his queerness, he has faced challenges due to his sexual orientation while being a country singer.

"It was a lot of people practically laughing in my face, telling me that being an openly gay man in country would never work," Peck was quoted as saying by People.

"I've met very discouraging moments in my career. But I just kept my chin up, and I refused to let anybody tell me that I couldn't do what I wanted. If someone tells me I can't do something, it makes me want to do it even more," he had added.