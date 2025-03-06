Pakistan's richest actor has net worth of $50 million; just 6% of Shah Rukh Khan's but more than Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas

Before the Partition, Lahore and Calcutta were the hubs of the Indian film industry. Bombay followed. After 1947, Bombay became the home of Bollywood and saw a boom. Calcutta, too, continued to churn out Bengali cinema. Lahore, on the other hand, saw some activity but then fell through a lull. In recent years, there have been efforts to revive the city's filmdom and the Pakistani film industries. Bigger markets and a larger diaspora have meant that films earn more now, making their stars richer too. Some Pakistani film stars of today are even richer than their Bollywood counterparts. (Also read: South India's richest actor is richer than even Salman-Aamir, has ₹3500 crore net worth; not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Vijay) Humayun Saeed as Dr Hasnat Khan in The Crown.

Pakistan's richest actor

Multiple reports state that Humayun Saeed, one of the biggest stars in Pakistan today, is the country's richest actor as well. Siasat pegs his net worth at an astounding $50 million (PKR 1380 crore or INR 435 crore). This allows him to tower above Pakistani superstars like Fawad Khan ($5 million), Mahira Khan ($7 million), Maya Ali ($15 million), and Shaan Shahid ($20 million).

Humayun Saeed, richer than Bollywood superstars

Often referred to as the 'Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan', Humayun Saeed emulated King Khan in this respect, too, by being the richest actor in his country. And while his $50 million wealth pales in comparison with Shah Rukh Khan's massive fortune of $770 million, Saeed is still richer than many of his other contemporaries in Bollywood. For instance, successful actors like Ranbir Kapoor ($40 million), Prabhas ($35 million), and even Rajinikanth ($48 million) are not as rich as Humayun Saeed.

How Humayun Saeed made his millions

But what makes Humayun Saeed so successful and rich? The actor, of course, earns in crores per role, but his acting career does not constitute the bulk of his wealth. He is also a film producer and the founder of the production house Six Sigma Plus Productions. He is also among the few Pakistani actors - alongside Javed Sheikh and Fawad Khan - to cross into the West. His recurring role as Hasnat Khan on Netflix's The Crown has also allowed him to raise his stature and earn substantially more than his peers.