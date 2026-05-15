Ped Chalta Hai, a story woven through Jharkhand's natural landscape, premieres at 79th Cannes Film Festival

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is showcasing a compelling blend of environmental consciousness, regional storytelling, poetic narratives, independent cinema, and cinematic heritage from Indian filmmakers. Among the standout projects is Ped Chalta Hai, a deeply rooted story exploring themes of “memory, livelihood, identity and survival” set against the forests of Jharkhand. Directed by Debaditya Bandopadhyay, the film had its global premiere on May 14 at the Marche du Film in Cannes, and is backed by Outline Expression in association with Masoon Art Group. Ped Chalta Hai premiered globally on May 14, at Cannes Film Festival. (Instagram)

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In an interview with Zoom, Bandopadhyay shared that the film draws its spirit from the rugged landscapes and intense climate of Jharkhand. Shaped by conversations with communities living alongside its forests and rivers, Ped Chalta Hai explores themes of displacement, emotional belonging, and ecological imbalance through a deeply grounded and evocative cinematic narrative.

Debaditya Bandopadhyay on the making of Ped Chalta Hai Emphasising that the most powerful environmental stories are, above all, deeply human narratives, the director reflected on the film’s storytelling approach during the interview. Shot in Palamu, Jharkhand, the region’s terrain and natural surroundings form the emotional backbone of Ped Chalta Hai. Bandopadhyay revealed that every element – from “the forests, the dry textures, the silence, the sounds of the land” – played a vital role in shaping the film’s visual language and emotional atmosphere.

He said, “We consciously stayed away from artificial cinematic glamour because authenticity was extremely important to us. Sometimes the changing light in the forests or the stillness of a particular location would influence the mood of an entire sequence. The film is deeply rooted in the soil of Jharkhand and I wanted audiences to feel that rawness and emotional truth onscreen.”

Debaditya Bandopadhyay on his film premiering at Cannes Debaditya also described Ped Chalta Hai’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival as a major global milestone and a “deeply emotional and humbling” experience. The filmmaker shared that every storyteller dreams of taking regional narratives to an international audience, making the film’s screening at a prestigious platform like Cannes feel profoundly surreal and rewarding.

Reflecting on the achievement, the filmmaker shared that the moment felt like a powerful validation of independent storytelling – cinema that remains deeply rooted in real people, lived experiences, and authentic landscapes. On a larger level, he said, “Professionally, it opens doors for more Indian stories emerging from smaller regions and ecological realities. For the entire team, this is not just a festival screening. It is a moment of pride for Jharkhand and for Indian independent cinema.”

The 2026 edition of the Cannes Film Festival began on the French Riviera on May 12 and will run until May 23, spotlighting a diverse slate of Indian cinema across genres and languages. Alongside Ped Chalta Hai, India’s presence at the prestigious festival includes the Punjabi feature Chardikala, starring Ammy Virk and Roopi Gill, as well as Spirit Of The Wildflower by Shrimoyee Chakraborty and the Punjabi short film Shadows of the Moonless Night. The festival will also showcase a restored 4K screening of the Malayalam classic Amma Ariyan by legendary filmmaker John Abraham under the esteemed Cannes Classics section.