PewDiePie breaks silence on Twitch ban and reveals surprising reason behind his channel's return

After weeks of speculation, YouTube’s most popular face, Felix Arvid ‘PewDiePie’ Ulf Kjellberg has finally broken his silence, ushering facts on his sudden Twitch return and addressing the mystery behind his ban on the platform. PewDiePie in a screengrab from his tribute video. (Image Credit: YouTube)

PewDiePie is primarily a YouTube content creator, he had previously dabbled in streaming on Twitch before leaving the platform and leaving his channel inactive for an ample amount of time.

Surprising fans around the globe, PewDiePie's Twitch channel unexpectedly returned on March 21 after remaining inactive for all these years. With PewDiePie not dropping any hints about his return on any social media, fans were left pondering whether the YouTube celebrity had unwittingly fallen prey to a hacking attempt.

PewDiePie's Twitch channel began broadcasting an uninterrupted loop of his past videos, named ‘PewDiePie Infinity.’ It quickly became clear that the YouTuber himself was behind this unconventional move.

Later, it came to light that PewDiePie had uploaded a significant amount of content, surpassing 3,000 hours, providing viewers with an ample supply of content to engage with.

The purpose behind ‘PewDiePie Infinity’ was to create a community space where people could come together, chat, and watch videos as a collective.

Following the stream, on May 9, the Amazon-owned platform made headlines by announcing a ban on PewDiePie's Twitch channel.

This news left many puzzled and curious about the reasons behind the ban. Throughout this entire period, the Swiss YouTuber remained silent about the purpose of his Twitch channel's return and refrained from addressing the rumors of a potential hack.

However, on May 25th, he released a video on his YouTube channel where he briefly touched upon these matters, finally revealing some insights.

PewDiePie stated that initially, many people assumed that his Twitch channel had been hacked due to the sudden and unexpected return. However, he clarified that he had intentionally brought back the channel as part of his "PewDiePie Infinity" experiment. His intention was to provide an entertaining and interactive space for his fans to gather, chat, and enjoy his content together.

Regarding the ban, PewDiePie acknowledged that both Twitch and YouTube have a similar approach of not explicitly stating the exact cause of a ban. Therefore, he admitted that he himself wasn't entirely sure about the specific reason for his Twitch ban. However, he humorously suggested that streaming videos from 2017, which might have violated Twitch's guidelines, could have been a contributing factor.

In 2017, during a live stream of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, PewDiePie used a racial slur in response to an unexpected event in the game. This incident understandably garnered a significant amount of backlash and criticism. Following the news of PewDiePie’s recent Twitch ban, many fans also speculated that the aforementioned 2017 video could have been the reason behind the ban.

However, the positive news for PewDiePie's devoted fan base is that Twitch has since lifted the ban on his channel, allowing them to once again have access to and enjoy his content.