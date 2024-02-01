Pokimane says goodbye to Twitch after a decade of streaming

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, one of the most successful and beloved streamers on Twitch, has decided to leave the platform that made her famous. She announced her departure on X (formerly Twitter) on January 30, along with a promotional image of the Twitch app that featured her face. She wrote that it was “the end of an era” and thanked her fans for their support. Beloved Streamer Pokimane Sets Sail for New Platforms, Leaves Twitch(Image Credit: Twitter/Pokimane)(Twitter/Pokimane)

Pokimane started streaming in 2012 and launched her Twitch channel in 2014. Since then, she has gained over 9.3 million followers and has become one of the most recognizable personalities on the site. She is known for her bubbly and humorous style, as well as her skills in games like League of Legends, Fortnite, and Among Us.

She has also faced some controversies, such as when she apologized for calling a viewer a “broke boy” over a cookie product she was promoting in November 2023.

Why Pokimane left Twitch?

Pokimane said that she was leaving Twitch because she wanted to have more freedom and fun as a content creator. She said that she did not want to sign a contract with Twitch because it was “messy” and that she did not want to be “emotionally invested in the changes” that the platform was making regarding artistic nudity. She said that she would now stream on various platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Twitch responded to Pokimane’s announcement by congratulating her on her “incredible journey” and saying that they were proud of her achievements and excited for her future. Pokimane had hinted at her dissatisfaction with Twitch before, saying in September 2022 that it was not “creatively fulfilling” anymore and that she planned to stream less and use other platforms more. She has not streamed on Twitch since January 26, but has been more active on other social media.

Pokimane also revealed on X that she would have her first YouTube stream on February 1 at 12 p.m. PT. She will join Ludwig and other popular streamers in a team-based competition that will involve games like Codenames, League of Legends, and Valorant.

The winning team will receive 100 gifted subscriptions. Pokimane’s fans are eagerly awaiting her debut on YouTube and her new adventures on other platforms.