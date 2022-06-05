Post Sidhu Moose Wala's death, Ammy Virk postpones Sher Bagga release: 'We are not in state of mind'

Actor Ammy Virk has postponed the release of his film Sher Bagga, as he and his team are still mourning the loss of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The film, which also stars Sonam Bajwa, was scheduled to hit theatres on June 10. Ammy shared a happy picture with Sidhu from their good times together along with a note about the film's release on Instagram Stories. Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala: Nigerian singer Burna Boy pays rapper a teary-eyed tribute on stage with his signature step. Watch

The picture shows Ammy and Sidhu on the front seats of their car and some other friends posing with them from the back seat for a selfie. The note shared by Ammy read, “As a team Sherbagga, we were supposed to meet you all at your nearest theaters on June 10th to celebrate the cinema. But due to extremely sad and unfortunate time, we are not in a state of mind to celebrate this art form. Therefore, we have postponed the release of #SherBagga (Further details would be shared soon.)”

Ammy Virk shared a picture with late Sidhu Moose Wala.

Ammy had earlier shared a picture of Sidhu Moose Wala on Instagram, mourning his death. He wrote, "Waheguru Parwaaar nu bal bakshan sache patshah (Myy god give strength to the family)."

Sidhu Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on on May 29, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

His last rites were conducted amid massive crowd of fans. Thanking people for sharing the grief with the family, his father urged people to attend the 'bhog' ceremony of his son on June 8.

Amy also has Oye Makhna in pipeline and is scheduled to release in September this year. The film also stars Tania Singh, who is teaming up with Ammy for the fourth time after having worked with him on films like Qismat, Sufna and Qismat 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON