Prakash Belawadi claims someone defecated in his caravan while shooting big-banner Kannada film: ‘Scared to name them’

Actor Prakash Belawadi, who has acted in Kannada and Hindi films for most of his career, recently called out a well-known banner in the Kannada film industry without naming them. In an interview with Just Curious India, he admitted candidly that he’s ‘scared’ of them and that he faced retaliation from them for not reducing his remuneration once. (Also Read: From Narsimha to Kalki: Hombale Films unveils mythological animation franchise with Mahavatar Cinematic Universe) Prakash Belawadi called out producers in the Kannada film industry for 'uncivilised' behaviour.

Prakash Belawadi on Kannada producers

Prakash prefaced his statement by calling the film industry ‘crude’ in general and stating that while not everyone in Sandalwood is like that ‘many’ fit the bill. He also claimed that he is treated much better when working in other film industries where he’s ‘pampered’.

He said, “I acted in a movie under a big banner. I won’t tell the name because I’m scared of them. I’m scared not in the sense if they’ll give me a role or not. If they give me a role, I’ll never work with the banner, even if they offer ₹10 lakh per day. Because I wouldn’t bend down my rate, but the director wanted me to, they did not pay me the last chunk of money. On the last day of shoot, they sent people to my vanity van. Four of them ate, threw meat everywhere, emptied the water and shat. It was very hot and I had to sit outside because it was so stinky.”

Prakash again clarified that not everyone in the Kannada film industry was that ‘extreme’, pointing the finger at those who fund movies from other states. “For instance, there’s no contract in a Kannada film, really backwards and uncivilised. If you’re a civilised person, your word should be enough. There was a time when Kannada was like that because it’s a civilised culture. Most of the producers (who do this) aren’t Kannadigas. If you work with the Rajkumar family, that’s different; they’re very cultured.”

About Prakash Belawadi

Prakash hails from a family of theatre artists in Bengaluru. He has also worked as a theatre artist, journalist and activist. After acting as a child actor in the 1970s, he debuted with the 2003 English film Stumble, which he also directed. Apart from Kannada and Hindi, he has also acted in other languages. He is known for his roles in films like Madras Cafe, Airlift, Sanju, Saaho and more in Hindi. He was most recently seen in Fateh and Thandel.