Thandel OTT release: When, where to watch Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's romantic drama

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's romantic drama Thandel opened to mixed reviews from both the audience and critics but still emerged as a box-office success. Now, Netflix has surprised audiences by announcing the film's OTT release. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's still from Thandel.

(Also Read: Naga Chaitanya talks about life after marrying Sobhita Dhulipala; if they'll star in a film together

Thandel OTT release

On Sunday, Netflix shared a poster of Thandel featuring Sai and Chaitanya, announcing its OTT release date. The platform wrote, "A journey across borders, a story beyond limits. Watch Thandel, out 7 March on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam!" Fans were excited by the announcement.

About Thandel

Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts, the film is based on a real-life incident involving fishermen from Srikakulam who accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters while on a fishing trip to Gujarat. Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the film also stars Prakash Belawadi, Aadukalam Naren, Karunakaran, and Kalpalatha in key roles.

Thandel box office report

According to Sacnilk, Thandel collected ₹88.25 crore worldwide and ₹65.49 crore at the domestic box office. However, according to the film’s makers, it earned over ₹100 crore worldwide. The official X (formerly Twitter) page of Thandel announced on 16 February that the film had grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide. Calling the film a ‘blockbuster love tsunami’, they also released two new posters of Chaitanya and Pallavi from the movie. The romantic drama thus marks Chaitanya's first-ever film to enter the ₹100 crore club. Before this, the actor had a dry run at the box office, with Thank You and Custody failing to make a mark.

Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya's upcoming films

While Chaitanya is yet to announce his upcoming projects, Sai Pallavi will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated film Ramayana. The mythological drama will see her playing the role of Sita alongside Ranbir Kapoor, who will portray Lord Ram. The film also stars Ravi Dubey and Sunny Deol in key roles and is scheduled to release in two parts, with the first part arriving in cinemas in 2026.