Prince and Family director Binto Stephen explains why he is not worried about criticism after OTT release | Exclusive

A month after its theatrical release, Dileep's latest film, Prince and Family, has now dropped online. The Malayalam movie, which is directed by debutante Binto Stephen, is now streaming on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium in Malayalam and Tamil. In an interview with OTTplay, Binto discussed his views regarding the film's successful run in theatres for more than 40 days and why he is not concerned about any criticism after its digital release. Binto Stephen and Poster of Prince and Family

From Alappuzha Gymkhana to Prince and Family, Maranamass and more, stream Malayalam's latest movies on OTTplay Premium

'Not worried about the response post OTT release'

The young director expressed his joy at Prince and Family's more than 40-day successful run in theatres. "I am not as concerned about the response Prince and Family will receive now that it is making its digital debut. OTT has a distinct audience or a much bigger group of moviegoers,” he remarked. He stated that it will undoubtedly produce a variety of feedback, and I would prefer to handle them all in a constructive way. "I am completely content with the love that people had for the movie in theatres," he continued.

Instead of worrying about generating a box office blockbuster, Binto stated that his main goal was to create an enjoyable family entertainer. "After the first day of release, I wanted to know how people were responding. I used to go to movie theatres and ask people what they thought about the movie," he said. He also mentioned how much he liked working on more family entertainers, which Malayalis love revisiting once in a while.

'Dileep and Listen Stephen's unwavering support'

Binto underlined that Dileep and the film's producer Listen Stephen's unwavering support was essential to all of this success. "Trusting a debutante filmmaker is kind of difficult. Their support made it possible for this movie to be a box office hit, and I am glad I was able to provide a positive outcome," he said. The director also expressed his happiness at the opportunity to have offered Dileep a role that Malayalis enjoy to see him portray.

Also Read: Prince and Family review: Dileep is back with a hearty family entertainer that tackles a relevant subject

He also expressed gratitude after receiving praise and feedback on the film from a large number of people. "I received compliments from directors like Lal Jose. Additionally, I was pleased to receive a call from A K Sajan, the director of Asuravithu, where I was a part of the director’s team, my first job. He praised me for giving Dileep a deserving comeback," he continued. To his delight, Binto added, several of his old school friends with whom he had lost contact years ago reached out to him to share their opinions about the movie.

Also Read: Prince and Family director Binto Stephen: 'Dileep as Prince was in our mind from the beginning' | Exclusive