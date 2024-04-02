‘Prithviraj Sukumaran fasted for 3 days for Aadujeevitham nude scene, drank vodka’: Cinematographer

Cinematographer Sunil KS has spoken about actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's nude scene in his recent release Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. As translated by Christopher Kanagaraj, Sunil revealed that Prithviraj fasted for three days before filming the scene. (Also Read | ‘Aadujeevitham-The Goat Life shows what patience backed by a huge effort can deliver’: Director Blessy) Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box.

What Sunil said about Prithviraj's nude scene in Aadujeevitham

Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), Christopher quoted Sunil as saying, “For the naked scene, Prithviraj was fasting for three days, not even water on the last day; before the shoot, he took 30ML Vodka to drain remaining water from the body. He was carried in a chair to the location. We needed to lift him from the chair before the shot.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About Aadujeevitham

Directed by Blessy the film is a real-life survival drama. So far, it has minted ₹35.55 crore. Based on the 2008 bestselling novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, the film follows Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia.

Produced by Visual Romance, the film also features Amala Paul, and KR Gokul, as well as Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles. AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty have given music and sound design, respectively. The film released in theatres worldwide on March 28.

Hindustan Times review of Aadujeevitham

A part of the Hindustan Times review read, "Prithviraj Sukumaran has delivered an extraordinary performance as Najeeb. He has gotten into the skin of the character - literally - to play Najeeb and his commitment must be applauded. Right from losing weight to his shaggy beard, black teeth and dirty nails, the Malayalam star has shown that he has given it all for this role. There are many scenes, which stand out and show that no other actor could have done this role. The scene, for instance, where he’s reed-thin and walks naked to the water tank to take a bath after years really hits you emotionally."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place