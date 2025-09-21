Priyadarshan on why his 100th film will be with nobody but Mohanlal: ‘We grew up as childhood friends but…’

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has directed over 90 films in his career, and he’s already clear who his 100th film will be with. In an interview with Pinkvilla, out of everybody the director has worked with in his long and illustrious career, he picked Mohanlal. But there’s a good reason why. Priyadarshan and Mohanlal have had a good working relationship and friendship for years now.

Why Priyadarshan’s 100th film will be with Mohanlal

Priyadarshan stated in the interview that he has ‘no plan’ for his 100th film yet, but that it’s ‘definitely’ going to be with Mohanlal. He said, “What I am today is all because of him. If he had not become a superstar, I would not have too. He really encouraged me in making films and supported my career.”

The director then added that while he and Mohanlal grew up together, he is still a star who has many options. However, he says that the Malayalam star is also on board for this, stating, “Maybe we grew up as childhood friends, but he’s still a star… I mean, he has so many options, but we mutually did well for each other. So, for my 100th film, I cannot think of anybody else because he said one thing: if it ever happens, it will be a record. The first film was with him, the 100th will be too.”

Priyadarshan also added that such a thing has never happened to a director or actor and that when they work on the film together, they will create a record that will never be broken.

About Priyadarshan and Mohanlal

For the unversed, Priyadarshan’s debut as a director was with the 1984 screwball comedy film Poochakkoru Mookkuthi. They worked together in numerous projects, with their most recent one being Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea in 2021.

Priyadarshan is currently working on Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan in Hindi with Akshay Kumar. The latter film also stars Saif Ali Khan. Mohanlal is shooting for Patriot with Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil. He will also be seen in Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3 and Ram, apart from Vrusshabha by Nanda Kishore.