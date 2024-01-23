Pawn Stars lead Rick Harrison blasts border crisis after son Adam's overdose death: ‘Nothing is being done’

Pawn Stars lead Rick Harrison tore into the border crisis after it was revealed that his son, Adam Harrison, died from a fentanyl overdose. “Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose,” 58-year-old Rick told New York Post. Pawn Stars lead Rick Harrison tore into the border crisis after it was revealed that his son, Adam Harrison, died from a fentanyl overdose (rick_harrison/Instagram)

“The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously,” he added. “It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better.”

Adam died in Las Vegas at the age of 39. Rick broke his silence on Instagram after Adam’s death, posting a photo of the two of them together and captioning it, “You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam.”

After Adam’s death, the family said in a statement, “Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Adam’s death is being investigated by police.

Pawn Stars featured Rick’s oldest son, Corey, but Adam was notably not featured.

Deaths from drug overdoses surpassed 112,000 in 2023 for the first-ever time in the nation’s history, as per a DecemberNPR report. “In 2023 the overdose death rate topped 112,000 in a 12 month period for the first time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the report says.

“Public health experts worry debates over how to help people in addiction survive and recover will intensify and grow even more divisive in an election year,” the reports adds. “Democratic and Republican politicians have promised to stop or sharply curtail fentanyl smuggling from the Mexico into the U.S., but analysts tell NPR no one has proposed a plan that would accomplish that goal.”

It further says, “Real solutions to the overdose crisis are likely to be complex, costly and time-consuming, especially if the street drug supply keeps evolving with more dangerous chemicals. Experts say the most hopeful strategies will likely involve things like reforming healthcare, expanding access to housing and mental health programs.”