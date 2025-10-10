Rishab Shetty reacts to Ram Gopal Varma calling him pioneer of cinema for Kantara Chapter 1: ‘Main ek bachcha hu’

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty has responded to the praise filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma showered on him after the release of Kantara Chapter 1. RGV had remarked in one post that ‘all filmmakers in India should feel ashamed’ after the film’s release. In another post, he stated that ‘Rishab pioneered a movement of disruption’ in cinema. In an interview with Zoom, here’s how the Kannada star responded. Rishab Shetty received high praise from Ram Gopal Varma after the release of Kantara Chapter 1.

Rishab Shetty reacts to Ram Gopal Varma’s praise

Rishab was asked about RGV’s praise for him, and he replied, “Main ek bachcha hu film industry main, wo itne bade legend hai aur itne bade bade films kiyein aur hum bachpan se unka kaam dekhte aayein hai. Unka (film praise karna) ek bohot badi baat hai – toh main accept bhi nahi karta hu (I’m still a kid in the film industry, while he’s a legend who has made iconic films. I’ve grown up watching his work, so for him to praise Kantara is a huge thing – I can hardly accept it).”

He also revealed that RGV called him all excited after watching the film, stating, “Wo film dekh ke excitement main unhone mujhe call kiya tha, lekin sari industry ko legends, seniors ko jo hum dekhte hai – unke inspiration main hum aaye hai. So, wahi follow karta hu main. Mujhe kuch competition record ye sab kuch nahi hai mere dimag main (After watching the film, he called me in excitement. But honestly, all of us in the industry, especially people like me, are here because legends and seniors like him inspired us. I don’t think in terms of competition or records; those things don’t matter).”

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 has crossed the ₹451 crore mark worldwide in its first week of release and has also surpassed the ₹300 crore mark in India at the same time. The film is written and directed by Rishab, who also stars in the lead role. Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram also star in the film, which serves as a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara. The film tells the story of a tribal man named Berme who rises against the aristocracy.