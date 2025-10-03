‘All filmmakers in India should feel ashamed’: Ram Gopal Varma hails Rishab Shetty in his review of Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1, which stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role, has opened to a massive response at the box office. The Kannada film arrived with high expectations given the 2022 film became such a sleeper hit, and it certainly seems that Rishab, who also wrote and directed the film, has proved himself again with this one. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has now joined the bandwagon of directors who praised the film, as he said that all filmmakers from India should be ‘ashamed’ after seeing the efforts put in by Rishab. (Also read: Fans hail Rukmini Vasanth's performance in Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1: ‘She leaves a lasting impact’) Rishab Shetty received praise from Ram Gopal Varma for his work in Kantara Chapter 1.

RGV praises Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1

In his tweet on X, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “KANTAAAARRRAAA is FANTAAAASTICCCC .. All FILM MAKERS in INDIA should feel ASHAMED after seeing the UNIMAGINABLE EFFORT @Shetty_Rishab and his team put in the BGM, SOUND DESIGN, CINEMATOGRAPHY , PRODUCTION DESIGN and VFX ..Forgetting the CONTENT which is a BONUS , their EFFORT alone deserves #kantarachaoter1 to be a BLOCKBUSTER .. HATS OFF TO @HombaleFilms for uncompromisingly backing the creative team 🙏🙏🙏 and HEY @Shetty_Rishab, I can’t decide whether you are a GREATER DIRECTOR or a GREATER ACTOR.”

Rishab replied to the praise for his work and wrote, "I am just a Cinema Lover, Sir. Thank you so much for all the love & Support, Sir."

Apart from RGV, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Maruthi, Yash, Jr NTR and Prabhas have shown their appreciation for the film and praised Rishab Shetty.

About Kantara

Kantara Chapter 1 was released on Thursday across multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English. The film is set a thousand years before the events of the film. Apart from Rishab in the lead, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.