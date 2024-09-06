 Rituparna Sengupta heckled at Kolkata protests: 'I could have died' - Hindustan Times
Friday, Sep 06, 2024
New Delhi
Rituparna Sengupta heckled at Kolkata protests: 'I could have died'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sanya
Sep 06, 2024 11:00 AM IST

The Bengali actor said 'young boys and girls started hitting' her car; Rituparna Sengupta said they 'used crass language', adding 'no one knew who they were'.

Bollywood celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor, among many others, have expressed their outrage over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August. Now, Bengali actor, Rituparna Sengupta has told AajTak Bangla that she was heckled on September 3 when she went to join a protest rally demanding justice in the rape-murder case. Also read | Kareena Kapoor remembers Nirbhaya after recent Kolkata rape-murder: Still waiting for change

Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta says she was 'pushed' by a section of protesters in Kolkata. (File Photo)
Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta says she was 'pushed' by a section of protesters in Kolkata. (File Photo)

'Such elements are giving wrong direction to protest'

She said she was met with 'go back' slogans as she arrived to take part in the demonstrations beginning from the Shyambazar area of Kolkata, adding she was chased away as the situation quickly escalated. Rituparna said, "The way they were pushing me, I could have died. They used crass language. Young boys and girls started hitting my car. No one knew who they were. They are unnamed. They possibly enter all protests in the same way. Such elements are giving a wrong direction to the protest and defocusing the masses."

'I don't understand this resistance, it is terrifying'

As she recalled her ordeal, the actor expressed concern about the safety of women in Kolkata. She said, "If this is the situation outside amidst so many people, then one can only wonder how unsafe and insecure the girl (the murdered trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital) was on that day... I don't understand why (there is) this resistance against us. It is terrifying."

What Bollywood celebs said about Kolkata case

Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher joined the long list of celebrities raising their voice after the recent Kolkata rape-murder case. He demanded capital punishment for the rapist. Filmmaker Karan Johar too shared his disappointment and shock over the rape and murder case of the trainee doctor.

Actor Hrithik Roshan also expressed his anger and concern on social media. On his X account, he wrote, "Yes we need to evolve into a society where we ALL feel equally safe. But that is going to take decades. It's going to hopefully happen with sensitising and empowering our sons and daughters. The next generations will be better."

