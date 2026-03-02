Sandeepa Virk says she prayed for death when in Tihar jail for ₹6 crore money laundering case: ‘Industry unfollowed me’

In August 2025, actor-influencer-cosmetologist Sandeepa Virk, with over 1 million followers, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case amounting to approximately ₹6 crore. She was granted bail by the Delhi High Court in 2025 after spending over four months in Tihar jail. Talking to Simran Jot Makkar, Sandeepa claimed that she prayed for death while in jail and claimed her innocence. Sandeepa Virk described the conditions in Tihar jail and said she wouldn't wish it on her worst enemy.

Sandeepa Virk says she wouldn’t wish jail on her enemy When asked what her time in Tihar jail was like, Sandeepa got emotional and stated that Tihar is the kind of place she wouldn’t wish on her enemy. She stated that she kept questioning God and herself about what she had done to deserve it, chalking it down to karma.

She also stated that she would feel the worst when her parents came to meet her. “I used to pray that death should come and take me away. The worst feeling is when your parents meet you inside jail. I even apologised to them for having to come there because of me. My parents and siblings stood by me because your own people know who you are,” said Sandeepa.

Sandeepa also called life in incarceration mentally and physically draining, claiming it affected her health so much, she couldn’t even stand without help. The actor-influencer stated that prisoners sleep on the floor, the washrooms are filthy and described the food as terrible. She also claimed that while some policewomen were kind, others took out their frustration on the inmates.