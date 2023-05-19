Sapna Choudhary marks debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023: ‘First regional artist to achieve this milestone’

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary made her Cannes red carpet debut recently and called it an ‘incredible’ experience. She wore a heavily embroidered mermaid dress in a pastel pink shade as she walked the red carpet. In new pictures from the event, Sapna is seen greeting the media and others with namaste. Also read: Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Choudhary says her family got calls after rumours of her death Sapna Choudhary attends Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Sapna also added a video of herself while getting into a vehicle for the festival. It's not known which designer dressed her for the event. She paired her look with a hair bun and minimal jewellery.

Her appearance has also impressed many on social media. Reacting to her post, a fan wrote, “Respect to a woman who started from soil to overseas. Truly admirable. And an example for so many women those want to uplift their career and life in whatever occupation they want to.” “Congratulations hard work always pays off,” added another. Someone also said, “Representing India Haryana.”

Talking about her experience, India Today quoted Sapna saying, "Cannes is not just a dream, but a lifetime dream for any actress/actor, and I am thankful to God that today I could conquered this besides the facts of not even knowing English or any international languages, I am a proud Indian standing here at Cannes for my country and my State Haryana. People of Air France are so generous and accepting, I think acceptance is the biggest step towards change and humanity as well!”

“It was an incredible experience to debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Walking the red carpet was surreal. The atmosphere was electric and I was thrilled to be there with so many other talented artists from around the world. Being the first regional artist to achieve this milestone is a dream come true. I never anticipated it, but I am grateful for the opportunities that have come my way and because of the support of my fans and my team," added the former Bigg Boss contestant.

