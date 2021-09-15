Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Choudhary says her family got calls after rumours of her death: 'It was very upsetting'

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary has reacted to reports claiming that she had died. The singer-dancer-actor became the latest victim of death hoax, with reports claiming that she died in a road accident.

Speaking with a leading daily, Sapna said that the false reports left her family upset, with family members receiving concerning calls from everywhere.

“It was very upsetting for my family. They didn't know how to deal with it. In this profession, one always encounters all kinds of rumours but something like this was bizarre. I wonder how anybody can spread something like this because you are not just affecting the person concerned, but also his/her family. Imagine what a parent would feel to get a call like that, where people are asking about their daughter passing away,” she said.

“A singer had passed away and maybe somebody confused that singer with me… I don't know. It's sad that an artist has passed away but I really wish this confusion hadn’t happened,” she added.

Sapna has starred in a few regional movies such as Veerey Ki Wedding and Nanu Ki Jaanu. However, she gained national popularity by appearing in the 11th season of Bigg Boss. The season also featured Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta. The season was won by Shilpa Shinde while Hina Khan was the runner-up.

In 2018, a few contestants had reunited at Sapna's brother's wedding. Videos and pictures from the wedding revealed Arshi, Aksash Dadlani and Mehjabi Siddiqui attending the celebrations.

While Arshi Khan seen dancing with Sapna on singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Rashke Qamar, Akash Dadlani and Mehjabi Siddiqui were seen partying with Sapna and her family in social media posts from the time.

Last year, Sapna and her husband Veer Sahu welcomed their first child, a son. She shared the first glimpse of the baby on Instagram in December. She held the newborn close to her and did not reveal his face.