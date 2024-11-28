Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son faces rental ‘ban’ as he ‘wrecks’ home after parties in LA

Sean "Diddy" Combs' son, Justin Combs, has reportedly found himself in hot water with Los Angeles landlords. According to a source who spoke with The Post, the 30-year-old has been "banned" from renting properties in the city due to his alleged history of throwing wild parties that allegedly caused significant damage to the homes. This new development has raised eyebrows, as Combs' party-loving reputation seems to have caught up with him, leaving him with limited housing options in the area. Justin Dior Combs faces rental restrictions after allegations of causing damage during large parties. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)(AP)

Justin Combs faces allegations of home ‘wreck’

A mansion broker in Southern California claimed, “The company that I work with rented houses to Justin. He would say, ‘I’m having 20 people over.’ But there would be 200 and then they would wreck the house.” He added, “It’s gotten to the point where nobody will rent to him. He called me to rent, and I said no.” However, he did not indulge in providing details of how exactly Justin messed up the properties, as reported by Page Six.

However, the actor’s attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, told The Post that his client has not landed in legal trouble as of lately. He said, “Justin has not been charged with a crime or sued civilly regarding any of these accusations for a reason – he did nothing wrong.”

Justin loves a good bash

The Instagram account of Combs’ son is filled with him at various social gatherings and at times he was spotted promoting his dad’s former tequila brand, DeLeon. Moreover, he along with Quincy and Christian Brown got into a brawl with Ray J outside Unruly Agency CEO Tara Electra’s Halloween bash.

The One Wish singer, 43, was reportedly confronted by siblings in a parking lot over remarks he made regarding their father’s legal troubles. They were upset about his comments suggesting that more celebrities could be “exposed” following their father’s ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering case.